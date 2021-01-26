Tranquil conditions and slightly above normal temperatures are expected for today, before cold air returns tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

