Tranquil conditions and slightly above normal temperatures are expected for today, before cold air returns tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 5:25 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.