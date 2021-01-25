Light mixed precipitation will affect the area today, with some accumulation possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet early in the morning, freezing drizzle midday, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. High near 36 degrees. East wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Areas of drizzle early in the evening, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle later on. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 5:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.