Scattered snow showers and cold temperatures are expected to dominate the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Snow likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 5:20 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 74 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.