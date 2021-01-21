Mixed precipitation is expected to end the week, accompanied by colder weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow late in the evening. Cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of snow early in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain, snow, and sleet, turning to a chance of snow overnight. Cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 30 degrees, and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 5:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.