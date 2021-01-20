Temperatures will moderate today before cold weather resumes as we inch closer to the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 5:18 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.