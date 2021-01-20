Temperatures will moderate today before cold weather resumes as we inch closer to the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:18 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos