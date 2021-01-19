A more typical January weather pattern is expected to take hold across the area through the end of the week, with cold breezes and periods of snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 25 degrees, and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 5:16 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 46 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.