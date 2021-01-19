A more typical January weather pattern is expected to take hold across the area through the end of the week, with cold breezes and periods of snow showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.

Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 25 degrees, and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 46 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

