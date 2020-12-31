Pleasant, warm and dry weather is expected for today before precipitation returns tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow early in the morning, gradually turning to rain through midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.