Pleasant, warm and dry weather is expected for today before precipitation returns tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow early in the morning, gradually turning to rain through midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

