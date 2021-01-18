Clouds and very light snow are expected to dominate the weather this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 5:15 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.