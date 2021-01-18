Clouds and very light snow are expected to dominate the weather this week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 5:15 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

