Colder weather is expected through the weekend and into early next week, with gusty winds and snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 5:12 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.