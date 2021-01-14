Mixed precipitation is expected to end the week, accompanied by colder weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain beginning in the afternoon turning to rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain and snow, becoming all snow late in the evening. Low around 28 degrees. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow, with rain possible mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of snow showers, with rain possible mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 5:11 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.