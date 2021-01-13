Quiet weather patterns roll on today, but rain and snow possible beginning tomorrow afternoon.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 miles-per-hour, becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain likely early in the evening, turning to rain overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 5:09 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

