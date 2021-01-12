Tranquil weather is expected to prevail through tomorrow, before a period of rain and snow arrives Friday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Rain showers likely, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 5:08 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

