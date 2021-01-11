Dry, tranquil weather with variable clouds and above normal temperatures will prevail through Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.