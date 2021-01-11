Dry, tranquil weather with variable clouds and above normal temperatures will prevail through Thursday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos