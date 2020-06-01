The slogan for the 1997 Pirates was supposed to be “Let’s go to work.”
Play-by-play announcer Greg Brown remembers an ad agency helped come up with that one. It would have been appropriate, too.
The ’97 Pirates entered the season with a shockingly low $9 million payroll. The Bonds, Bonillas and Van Slykes from the early ’90s playoff teams were gone. After 1996, when the Pirates finished 73-89 with a $21 million payroll, new owner Kevin McClatchy took the reins and the roster was reformed.
Denny Neagle, Charlie Hayes, Dave Clark, Carlos Garcia, Orlando Merced, Dan Plesac, Jay Bell and Jeff King were all sent away in trades that offseason. Manager Jim Leyland decided not to wait through another rebuild and moved on to the Florida Marlins.
What was left was a rag-tag, young roster with something to prove and a few older veterans hoping to lengthen their MLB shelf life.
“The salary was exactly what it was,” said first baseman Kevin Young, who rejoined the Pirates in 1997 after spending parts of four seasons in Pittsburgh from 1992-1995. “We had a lot of guys that were put together.”
The result, at first, was projections of a 120- or 130-loss season
The players’ status in the league, or lack thereof, led to a sort of blissful ignorance of that. They were simply trying to make an impression that they were cut out for the majors.
Outfielder Turner Ward, a veteran who had kicked around Cleveland, Toronto and Milwaukee over the seven previous seasons, was ready to hang up his uniform before 1997. The Chicago White Sox originally bought his contract with the intention of selling him to Japan. That fell through, and Ward says his wife tried to convince him he was done.
“I was pretty much telling her, ‘I’m going to be in the big leagues by the All-Star break.’ And she said, ‘No team in baseball wants you,’ ” Ward said. “I’d come off injuries and stuff like that, so basically, the Pirates called: ‘Hey, we’ve got an opportunity. You willing to go to the minor leagues?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So I was ecstatic about just getting back to playing because I had basically missed a year.”
Most players had that chip on their shoulders for one reason or another.
When spring training ended, then, the team felt positively about their chances, like any other team would. Manager Gene Lamont, who had been Leyland’s third base coach, tried to instill a positive message in the team, despite what outsiders thought of the roster.
“It’s like, ‘We’re going to win the whole thing.’ And that’s how you have to approach [it],” catcher Jason Kendall said. “ ‘We’re going to win. I don’t care what any of you guys think, we’re going to go out there, and we’re going to win the whole thing and shock the world.’”
Added Young: “You had a lot of guys, you look at that roster, you had a ton load of guys that were around the same age. So they’re striving, and they’re going through the same things mentally, whether family related or starting a family, so they’re motivated. ... You had a number of guys that were all in that same boat.”
That all proved conducive for a winning atmosphere, and the narrative around this team slowly began to shift.
‘Freak show’ origins
First came the replacement of “Let’s go to work.” On Sunday, May 25, the Pirates were in Montreal taking on the Expos in the finale of a four-game series. With the score tied, 4-4 in the top of the eighth, Young stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam over the wall to give the Pirates the lead and, eventually, an 8-6 win.
It would have been a memorable play, regardless, but Greg Brown’s play-by-play call on television made it all the more memorable.
As Brown remembers it, he and color analyst Bob Walk were having a back and forth before Young’s at-bat. Walk said the Pirates could use a grand slam. Brown said that would be crazy. When Young hit the ball out, Walk said it was freaky. Brown’s response coined the phrase of the summer, by which that Pirates team is still remembered to this day.
“It’s a freak show!” Brown exclaimed, repeating it a couple of times for good measure.
“It was totally off the cuff and organic,” Brown says now.
ESPN’s SportsCenter broadcasters Keith Olbermann and Dan Patrick called that night’s show the “Freak Show edition.” Brown suspects they were poking fun at him and his call, but it didn’t matter. There was enough fuel to spark the fire, and the nickname took hold. The Freak Show Pirates were born.
Brown remembers that Lamont didn’t like the nickname too much. Depending on which players you ask, the clubhouse reactions varied.
“We’d sit around the clubhouse and just poke fun at it,” reliever Marc Wilkins said. “I think it almost pissed us off a little bit. We already knew we had something to prove, every single one of us, and then we were this group of misfits.”
“I think we as a team enjoyed being referred to as something,” left-hander Chris Peters said. “Something that was good, something that the fans were excited about. Whether we thought we were a Freak Show or not, I don’t know. But it was just fun to be referred to as something, and something that the fans enjoyed and something that we could try to perform by.”
Positive momentum
The games went by from there, and the wins kept coming. In the last series before the All-Star break, the Pirates swept the St. Louis Cardinals on the road to move into first place in the NL Central at 43-43.
Ward remembers it because that was his first series with the big league club, having been called up from Class AAA just prior to that. Wilkins remembers it because he earned a win, a hold and a save over the series, which he calls the highlight of his career.
“I think at the All-Star break, where we were, it made a lot of noise and at least got national attention then,” Young said.
The peak of the season came a week later. A game ahead of the Houston Astros in the NL Central, the Pirates welcomed Houston to Pittsburgh for a four-game series in early July.
The Astros took the first two games, but on July 12, right-hander Francisco Cordova took the mound. By the end of the night, Cordova threw nine no-hit innings in front of a sold-out Three Rivers Stadium. The only problem was that the Pirates hadn’t scored a run either, so the game went to extra innings.
In the 10th, reliever Ricardo Rincon got the Astros out. Wilkins remembers watching the bottom half of the inning from the bullpen. He was warming up, waiting to see what happened before possibly entering the game to try to hold on to the combined no-hitter. He never got the chance.
Sveum struck out to start the inning, then Kendall walked. Outfielder Jose Guillen flew out to center field before Ward got a pinch-hit walk of his own. That left it to outfielder Mark Smith, pinch-hitting for the pitcher’s spot in the order.
On an 0-1 pitch, Smith launched a ball off the mezzanine in left field, sending the crowd into hysterics while securing a walk-off win, a no-hitter and a share of first place in the division.
“The one thing I remember about that was the sound,” Young said. “Man, that ball was absolutely murdered. I mean, that sound, you can’t get that sound. When you have good wood hitting the barrel like that, and it just exploded and it went into that second level of Three Rivers, that mezzanine level, which was an absolute bomb back then.”
Another layer of drama
As if the on-field product wasn’t enough, Three Rivers Stadium was the source of yet another story line during the season.
In 1997, 11 of Pennsylvania’s southwestern counties were introduced to the Regional Renaissance Initiative. Essentially, it was an effort to raise taxes to help pay for a new stadium for the Steelers and Pirates, in addition to other new buildings and attractions in Pittsburgh.
There was concern, at the time, that if the initiative wasn’t passed by voters, the Pirates would be forced to leave town.
Young remembers this vividly. He always had love for the Pirates, the organization that had drafted him, had brought him back to Pittsburgh. His personal goal was to bring a championship back to the city. So he knew then and knows now how important that season may have been.
“I’ve always wondered what would have happened if we hadn’t had that type of year,” Young said. “I’ve heard a lot of different things with regards to this specific team, and I started realizing why it was so valuable, because of the timing. The city was going through what it was going through with regards to the baseball team, and whether or not baseball would even be in Pittsburgh moving forward.
“... When you’re a younger player, you’ve got one focus. Your focus is trying to stay in the big leagues. Well, [outfielder Al Martin] and I obviously being older, and then you had Dale Sveum was an older player position-wise, it was kind of like we kind of knew the history of the game a little more, and we did have a little more understanding of what was going on in the city and the significance of how you go about portraying yourself as a pro in the city.”
It was this group, among others, that helped shape how the team stayed focused and pulling in one direction. Sure, second baseman Tony Womack stole 60 bases and made the All-Star team, and others had their own individual successes, but it was an extremely young team that needed guidance at times.
Peters remembers a speech Young gave that galvanized the group with around a month left in the season.
One of the Pirates’ starting pitchers — Young thinks it was Esteban Loaiza — had been goofing off during one of the games, playing around with the cameras in the well next to the Pirates’ dugout. Young saw it as an opportunity to hammer home that this moment shouldn’t be taken for granted.
“I remember Kevin Young really kind of going berserk the one day, where he let us have it as a team, because he was one of the older guys,” Peters said. “... He went off and just was like, ‘Hey, guys, we are in a pennant race here, don’t you understand that? That’s more money in your pocket. It’s this, it’s this, it’s this.’ I mean, he was just going on and on about the opportunity that we had, and I think it woke some of us up.’ ”
Added Young: “I look back, and the one thing that you don’t ever know as a player or a coach or an organization is when you’ll get that next chance at having an opportunity to win a championship. You don’t know. Nothing’s promised to any of us.”
Not-so-grand ending
The ending of the year, then, was an example of how fleeting success can be. With four games left, the Pirates trailed the Astros by 3.5 games. They were finishing up a two-game series on the road against the New York Mets.
Just as a grand slam had helped start the Freak Show, a grand slam helped end it. In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the score tied 1-1, Peters entered the game with the bases loaded.
He walked Bernard Gilkey to concede a run, and against the next batter, John Olerud, he left a 3-1 pitch over the plate that Olerud smacked over the fence.
The Pirates went on to lose, 8-5, and were eliminated from playoff contention.
“It was obviously a fun, fun year, and it’s unfortunate it had to end the way it did because I think that night in New York, when Olerud hit that grand slam, we were kind of on the brink of, ‘Holy crap, we can go into Houston, sweep them and win this division,’” Sveum said.
Peters still personally holds on to the disappointment of that moment. It skews his view of the season, even if he can now recognize how special it was as a whole.
After all, this was a team that had no business being there in the first place. Sure, the payroll was low, but even the highly thought-of guys had injuries. Shortstop Kevin Elster broke his wrist a month into the season, leaving Sveum and Kevin Polcovich to fill in there. Third baseman Joe Randa broke his finger. Young played in fewer than 100 games himself.
The replacements had career years. Ward hit .353 and stretched his career out for four more seasons. Polcovich hit .273, played one more season and was out of the league after that. It was a stop-gap effort for what was already thought to be a stop-gap team.
The players hold no delusions about the optics of their record. 79-83 is rarely good enough for a playoff push. For that year, though, it was, and against all odds, the Pirates came down to the last week of the season with a chance to win the division.
Sveum played 12 years in MLB and says that was as close as he got to the playoffs. Young never got to bring home the championship as a player, but the freak show almost got him there.
The players on that team did things they’d never done before and never did again. For one summer, against all odds, the group came together and breathed baseball life into Pittsburgh at a time when it was sorely needed.
“We were still under .500, but for a six-month span of the season, we really believed we were the greatest team out there,” Kendall said. “... It’s this whole team thing. I don’t even know if there’s a word out there to describe it. I guess it’s just The Freak Show.”