Saturday’s LSU-Texas game had a championship feel. Or at least a big-time bowl atmosphere.
Two blue blood programs from different Power 5 conferences going at it in Prime Time in September. What’s not to like about that?
There isn’t enough of it in college football.
We also had Texas A&M at Clemson, and we’ll get Notre Dame-Georgia next week, but there needs to be more than just a sprinkle of these kinds of games on program’s out of conference schedules.
Do we really need UT Martin at Florida, Northern Colorado at Washington State, South Dakota at Oklahoma, Idaho at Penn State and Charleston Southern at South Carolina?
And the list goes on.
What good does it do anyone for a Power 5 team to play an FCS opponent?
Power 5 teams should not be allowed to play FCS opponents.
Neither should Group of 5 teams, although Kent State’s 26-23 win over Kennesaw State is probably cause for argument that some lower Group of 5 teams need those games.
The first step in making the college football playoff better is to get these lopsided games off the schedule. Give Group of 5 teams a chance over FCS opponents at the very least.
But the elite Power 5 programs should be trying to schedule other strong Power 5s. It looks so much better for the ‘body of work’ as the playoff committee like to call it.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has said that nobody wants to play them so they schedule the best teams available. If that is true and Duke, New Mexico State and Western Carolina are the best teams available for the Tide, then something needs to change in the way schedules are set up.
Army just misses for the second straight season
Speaking of programs that no one wants to play, that is going to be Army sooner rather than later.
Last year, Army traveled to Norman and took Big 12 power Oklahoma to the brink before falling 28-21 in overtime. This year, the Black Knights invaded the Big House and nearly took down Michigan before suffering another double OT defeat.
Army (and Navy for that matter) is probably the most disciplined program in the nation. Despite not having the blue chip recruits, it is able to play with the big boys.
The Black Knights are one of my favorite teams to watch. And they’ve got to be one of the least favorite teams for anyone in major college football to play.
Army is also a great example of the double-sided coin when it comes to how the playoff committee values matchups.
When talking about Michigan’s resume’ later in the year, this will be hailed as a big win for the Wolverines (as long as Army produces a 9- or 10-win season.)
But even if Army had pulled out the win and gone undefeated this season or had topped the Sooners and gone unbeaten last year, the Black Knights still would not have sniffed the playoffs. They would not have been considered for even a moment.
The committee can’t have it both ways.
If games against good Group of 5 teams are considered valuable for a Power 5 team’s body of work, then those same Group of 5 teams should have a legitimate path to the playoffs.
If they don’t, the system is already broken.
Week 2 of my revamped football viewing
The Playstation Vue streaming service continues to pay dividends.
After watching Army-Michigan, Clemson-Texas A&M, LSU-Texas and Penn State-Buffalo, I am now able to turn my attention to games I would likely not have set on the DVR under my old system.
So for the rest of the week, I can try to watch Nebraska-Colorado, Cal-Washington, BYU-Tennessee and North Carolina-Miami if I can find the time.
Heck I can even watch that Kent State-Kennesaw State ‘thriller’ if I like. The Playstation Vue captured just about everything.
I’ve now watched 15 full games so far and hope to add a few more before Week 3 starts Friday night with three games, including what looks like an interesting battle of Cougars (Washington State and Houston).