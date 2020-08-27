Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 459 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CENTRE CLEARFIELD CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SNYDER SOMERSET UNION YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, CLEARFIELD, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, GETTYSBURG, HARRISBURG, HERSHEY, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WAYNESBORO, AND YORK.