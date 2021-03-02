We Got the Freight will hold its grand opening celebration Friday through Sunday at its new store. The store’s address is 1312 Washington Ave., Clearfield.
The hours for the celebration are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Owner Terry Snyder said the store has a large variety of items that is continually changing.
“We buy pallets from big retailers, break them down and then sell the items in our store. Some of the items are offered at an 80 percent savings.”
Those attending can register for an opportunity to win door prizes including a $250 air fryer and a basket filled with new products featured at the store.
Snyder said the business started in March 2020 in his home.
“We would hold live sales of the merchandise. It built up from there and now we have a store,” he explained.
He said he and his wife, Erin, and their children Aylee and Jonathan, are hoping to expand the business to offer more items and groceries.
The couple still have a Facebook Live sale each Wednesday at 7 p.m..
The store’s hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
To contact the store, send a message through its website, wegotthefreight.com or email wegotthefreight@gmail.com.