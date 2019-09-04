Suggested Scripture(s): John 6:33
I’ve had a fun summer watching the different kinds of birds that have visited my back yard. I put out feeders for humming birds as well as different kinds of seed for song birds, finches, and sparrows, and also suet for wood peckers and nuthatches.
What I’ve noticed, though, is that when one feeder tends to run short, with very few exceptions, most of the birds will feed from whatever is available and regardless of the type of bird, they all bathe and drink from the same fountain and bird bath that are also in the back yard of the church parsonage.
In a monthly devotional magazine in February of 2009, writer Jonathan Scott from Connecticut relates how when he was a young boy, his mom labeled the birds that came to their back yard feeder as “desirable” or “undesirable”. His mom liked the beautiful, smaller birds and disliked many of the larger, plain-colored ones.
Yet, Scott writes, all found good nutrition at the same “common” bird feeder, especially on frigid winter days.
Scott then points out how all sorts of people can seek God for the food – both physical and spiritual – which they need to survive. And people might think of themselves as desirable or undesirable or others may think of those different from them in one of these two ways. But regardless of how we feel about ourselves or how others feel about themselves or us, there is only one true sustenance according to Scott as he quotes John 6:33: that all of us need – the Lord Jesus Christ who is the bread of life – the One if we will come to him who tells us we will never hunger or thirst, and also how in no way will he ever cast us out still unfed and hungry for life.
When we find ourselves in need, Scott writes that Jesus Christ …offers us a love that heals, a vision that directs, mercy that renews. When we depend on him and experience the energy of God’s Spirit flowing through us, no matter how others see us or how we see ourselves, we can know that we are precious in the eyes of the One who made us.
In other words, there is only one “feeder” or “fountain” to which we can all come Who truly can feed and heal us both now and in eternity, the Lord Jesus Christ who is the Bread and Fountain of life, and also the Way, the Truth, and the Life (John 14:6). And, it doesn’t matter if we see ourselves or the world sees us as a red cardinal, golden finch, or a plain sparrow or spotted grackle, we must all feed from the same Savior to be nourished.