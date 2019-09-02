BURNHAM — West Branch’s Justin Mulhollem, competing in his first ever cross country race, finished 13th on Saturday at the Big Valley Invitational at Indian Valley Middle School in Burnham.
Mulhollem finished in a time of 19:55 in the boys Class A race.
Teammate Hayes Jones was 28th (22:31), while Thomas Kovalick was 31st (22:46). Jack Danko finished 35th (23:41).
Jake Stagi (41st, 24:45) and Doug Kolesar (42nd, 25:05) rounded out the Warriors competing at the event.
On the girls’ side, Bri Bone was 25th in 24:37, a career personal best.
Ericka Alexander finished 28th in her first career race, crossing the line in 24:50.
Sara Sabol (41st, 26:52), Sarah Sabol (42nd, 26:56) and Jayden Kucas (48th, 30:10) finished out the Lady Warriors competitors.
In the junior varsity race, Isaiah Bloom finished 72nd, while Sammy Guerra was 92nd.
West Branch returns to action on Thursday, hosting Williamsburg.