WESTOVER — The West Branch boys basketball team ran out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter against host Harmony on Thursday evening on the way to a 64-50 victory.
The Warriors upped the advantage to 37-16 at the break, but the Owls had a 27-point third quarter to cut their deficit to just nine heading to the fourth quarter.
Adam McGarvey scored 14 of his team-high 16 during the third-quarter surge, while Curtis Boring knocked down three 3-pointers in the frame. He had 14 points on the night.
But West Branch put things away with a 12-7 final quarter, getting eight points in the frame from Trenton Bellomy, who led all players with 23.
Chance Eboch was also in double figures for the Warriors with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. West Branch had 11 treys in the game.
The Warriors improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in MVL play. The Owls host Northern Cambria this evening.
West Branch returns to action Jan. 2, hosting Mount Union.
West Branch—64
Gutierrez 2 0-0 4, Bellomy 8 4-4 23, Kolesar 1 0-0 3, Eboch 6 1-2 18, Kristofits 1 0-0 2, Rothrock 2 0-1 5, Kopchik 1 0-0 3, Dale 3 0-0 6, J. Croyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-7 64.
Harmony—50
Westover 2 0-0 4, McGarvey 8 0-0 16, Schneider 3 0-1 6, Maseto 1 0-0 2, Elias 1 0-0 2, Boring 5 0-0 14, Rorabaugh 0 1-2 1, Dubyak 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 1-3 50.
Three-pointers: Eboch 5, Bellomy 3, Kolesar, Rothrock, Kopchik; Boring 4, Dubyak.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 17 20 15 12—64
Harmony 2 14 27 7—50