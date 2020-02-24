TYRONE — Unlike Deontay Wilder in the big fight over the weekend, the West Branch boys’ basketball team came back after taking some big shots in the early going of its District 6 Class 2A semifinal game with third-seeded Portage.
The Warriors’ eventual fate, though, was similar to Wilder’s.
West Branch will be making its fourth trip to the interdistrict playoffs in Coach Danny Clark’s eight years, but it will have to be out of the consolation game instead of the championship. Portage scored the first 14 points of the game, contained West Branch’s 3-point shooting and worked for good shots against the zone in dispatching the second-seeded Warriors, 64-38, at Tyrone Area Middle School on Monday night.
“It stings,” West Branch senior guard Ayden Gutierrez said. “It’s an emotional game, and you get hyped up for it. They just came out and punched us in the mouth in all aspects.”
The Warriors (19-6) drew as close as five in the second quarter, but Portage responded and just kept pulling away from there. The Mustangs (20-5) shot 50 percent from the field and only committed 12 turnovers.
West Branch was led by Trenton Bellomy’s 12 points. No other Warrior was able to reach double figures; West Branch was limited to 31.8 percent shooting.
“We weren’t ready to come out to play. That’s not like our team,” Clark said. “We just didn’t have it.”
Portage definitely did, though.
The Mustangs don’t have a senior on their team, but they played with veteran composure on both ends of the floor. Kaden Claar scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter as Portage put to rest any Warrior comeback hopes. Preston Rainey hit for 11, and four other Mustangs scored at least seven points.
“These guys have played a ton of basketball, going back to really Pre-K or K up through. Even though they are young grade-wise, they’ve been in some big situations,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said.
The Warriors managed to get their long-distance shooting untracked in the second quarter after being down 13 after one. Bellomy’s third trey of the game and second of the frame narrowed the gap to six points, and Doug Kolesar’s 25-footer from the top banked in to make it 25-20.
Portage, however, went on a 7-0 run at that point — started by Claar’s conventional three-point play — to remain up by double figures at halftime.
West Branch committed seven turnovers and Portage grabbed seven offensive rebounds in a bolting out to a 13-point advantage after one period. The Warriors only took three 3-pointers in the first 8 minutes.
In addition, West Branch big man Dalton Kristofits picked up his third foul less than 2 minutes into the second quarter, negating the one clear advantage the Warriors enjoyed coming in: height.
Portage quickly built its largest lead of the night by going on an 8-2 run punctuated by Claar’s pullup and then a Claar 3-pointer in the first 4 minutes of the second half. Claar connected on another 3 coming out of a timeout to extend the margin to 17.
When Mason Kargo faked the pass and strolled to the rim for a scoop shot with 26.6 seconds left in the third quarter, the Mustang lead reached 20 for the first time.
West Branch will face Homer-Center for third place on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
Both teams still will go on to states.
“I want to get some confidence at least at the end of the game. There wasn’t much confidence in this game for us,” Clark said. “Hopefully we have a couple of good days of practice. That’s what we need.”
Portage—64
Rainey 4 3-4 11, Zatek 0 0-2 0, K. Kargo 3 0-0 8, Claar 8 0-0 18, Miller 2 3-4 8, Miko 1 5-6 7, M. Kargo 3 0-0 7, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Dobrowolsky 0 0-0 0, Jubina 0 0-0 0, Scanlan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 11-16 64.
West Branch—38
Gutierrez 4 0-2 8, Bellomy 4 0-4 12, D. Kolesar 1 1-2 4, Eboch 0 0-0 0, Kristofits 1 0-0 2, Kopchik 2 1-2 7, Dale 1 0-0 2, Rothrock 1 0-0 3, Croyle 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-10 38.
Three-pointers: K. Kargo 2, M. Kargo, Gouse, Claar; Bellomy 4, Kopchik 2, D. Kolesar, Rothrock.
Score by Quarters
Portage 18 14 17 15—64
West Branch 5 17 10 5 —38