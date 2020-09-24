ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country team split with visiting Williamsburg on Thursday on Senior Day.
The boys won their matchup 16-46 behind Sage Carr, who won his first varsity race with a time of 19:55. Teammate Justin Mulhollem was just three seconds behind in second.
The Warriors had the first four runners cross the line and eight of the top ten. Joey Trimpey (20:51) was third, while Jacob Alexander (22.14) was fourth. Jett Houser (22:31) placed sixth, Hayes Jones (22:45) took seventh, Jack Danko (23:47) was ninth and Doug Kolesar (23:51) finished 10th.
“Our boys had some excellent times and ran a great race,” West Branch head coach Jane Catanzaro said. “It was nice to get a win but we are proud of their effort. We told the guys before the race that Sage and Justin would be our top two runners, but we needed all of them to perform well and get three through seven or eight to win as a team. They certainly did that today. Hopefully we can put together a string of quality performances and races.”
The Lady Warriors lost by a score of 21-40.
The Lady Warriors only had two runners — Erika Alexander, who ran a 25:41 to place third and Brianna Bone, who was fourth with a 26:21.
“The girls run through a lot of pain but they give us everything they have,” Catanzaro said. “Can’t ask for anything more.”
The Warriors honored seniors Bone, Danko, Jones, Kolesar, Mullolem and Trimpey.
“Over the years they have always given their best effort,” Catanzaro said. “But they are more to us than cross country runners. It is a pleasure to have coached these quality young people.”
West Branch is back in action Oct. 1, hosting Brookville.
Boys
West Branch 16,
Williamsburg 46
Top 10
1. Sage Carr, WB, 19:55.
2. Justin Mulhollem, WB, 19:58.
3. Joey Trimpey, WB, 20:51.
4. Jacob Alexander, WB, 22:14.
5. Garrett Nicewonger, W, 22:23.
6. Jett Houser, WB, 22:31.
7. Hayes Jones, WB, 22:45.
8. Levi Hoover, W, 23:19.
9. Jack Danko, WB, 23:47.
10. Doug Kolesar, WB, 23:51.
Other West Branch runner: 11. Brad Wood, 25:04.
Girls
Williamsburg 21,
West Branch 40
Top 10
1. Kelsey Butler, W, 24:14.
2. Aliyah Ross, W, 25:10.
3. Erika Alexaner, WB, 25:41.
4. Brianna Bone, WB, 26:21.
5. Hannah Brenneman, W, 27:28.
6. Maddie Mikesic, W, 30:38.
7. Shelby Aaurendt, W, 34:11.
8. Eliza Mock, W, 34:24.
9. Bailey Detwiler, W, 38:21.