FLINTON — The West Branch boys basketball team used a 21-10 third quarter to pull away from host Glendale Thursday at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium, beating the Vikings 60-42.
The Warriors held just a 25-19 lead at the break before Trenton Bellomy led the third-quarter run with eight of his 11 points.
Chance Eboch paced the Warriors with 12 points, while Travis Rothrock netted 10. Ayden Gutierrez chipped in with eight points, while adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Dalton Kristofits also pulled down nine boards.
Glendale’s Ryan Sinclair led all scorers with 15 points. Justin Jasper added eight.
With the win, the Warriors improved to 9-2 overall, 5-2 in the Inter County Conference and 5-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Vikings slipped to 5-7 overall, 2-5 in the ICC and 3-2 in the MVL.
Both teams return to action Tuesday.
Glendale hosts Moshannon Valley, while West Branch visits Bellwood-Antis.
West Branch—60
Gutierrez 4 0-4 8, Bellomy 5 1-2 11, D. Kolesar 2 0-0 6, Eboch 5 0-0 12, Kristofits 3 1-3 7, Rothrock 5 0-2 10, Kopchik 0 0-0 0, Dale 2 0-0 4, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 1 0-0 2, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 2-11 60.
Glendale—42
Cree 0 2-4 2, Jasper 3 1-2 8, Kitko 2 0-0 4, Sinclair 7 0-0 15, Lo. Smeal 1 1-2 4, Monahan 0 3-5 3, Bickford 2 2-4 6, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-17 42.
Three-pointers: D. Kolesar 2, Eboch 2; Jasper, Sinclair, Lo. Smeal.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 13 12 21 14—60
Glendale 8 11 10 13—42