SPRING MILLS — The West Branch wrestling team closed out its dual meet season Thursday with a 59-12 loss to Penns Valley.
Kaleb Sallurday (106) won by fall and Ethan Yingling (195) recorded a forfeit for the Warriors, who ended their dual meet season with a record of 7-16.
West Branch is back in action Feb. 14 and 15 at the District 6 class 2A Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Penns Valley 59, West Branch 12
113—Justin Darlington, PV, maj. dec. Landen Pase, PV, 9-0. (4-0).
120—Hayden Yearick, PV, won by forfeit. (10-0).
126—Nate Long, PV, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 2:54. (16-0).
132—Malachi Thompson, PV, pinned Conner Bordas, WB, 1:32. (22-0).
138—Clayton Royer, PV, maj. dec. John Myers, WB, 10-0. (26-0).
145—Noah Fetterfal, LV, pinned Aaron Myers, WB, 5:25. (32-0).
152—Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Will Herring, WB, 4:43. (38-0).
160—Cole Felker, PV, pinned Hayes Jones, WB, 5:49. (44-0).
170—Dristen Wolfe, PV, pinned Tyce Cantolina, WB, 2:06. (50-0).
182—Michael Hill, PV, pinned Brandon Foltz, WB, 5:42. (56-0).
195—Ethan Yingling, WB, won by forfeit,, (56-6).
220—Rylee Brungart, PV, dec. Billy Bumbarger, WB, 12-6. (59-6).
285—No bout.
106—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, pinned Chase Freshmen, PV, 5:56. (59-12).