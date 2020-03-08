SEWICKLEY — It wasn’t the way the West Branch boys basketball team wanted to see its season end, but the Warriors ran into a buzz saw Saturday afternoon in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
WPIAL runner-up Sto-Rox raced out to a 27-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back as the Vikings cruised to a 78-38 victory at Sewickley Academy’s Means Alumni Gymnasium.
“We knew we had a tough draw today, but our guys did not back down” West Branch coach Danny Clark said. “That was the most physical game we’ve played this year. I thought we played a pretty decent game.”
Things started off well for West Branch, as Trenton Bellomy drilled an NBA-range 3-pointer from the right elbow to open the scoring.
Then, Sto-Rox got its offense rolling.
The Vikings reeled off 15 straight points over the next four minutes to grab a 15-3 lead with 3:16 remaining in the opening stanza. Jamil Williams’ five points paced Sto-Rox during its run.
“I thought we responded well,” Sto-Rox coach Ryan Hughes said. “We had a tough week of practice and overcame some obstacles we shouldn’t have had to overcome, but we got back on track today.”
Dalton Kristofits ended the Warriors’ scoring drought with an inside bucket. But, the Vikings scored the final 12 points of the quarter to take a 27-5 lead after one.
West Branch was able to cut the deficit to 20 points twice in the early part of the second quarter, but the comeback bid was hindered as Kristofits picked up his fourth foul at the 6:54 mark and was forced to sit the remainder of the first half. The 6-foot-5 senior grabbed six rebounds prior to being whistled for his fourth foul.
The Vikings held a 20-15 edge in the second quarter to increase its lead to 47-20 at the half.
“Today we really hit our stride defensively,” said Hughes, whose team forced 22 West Branch turnovers. “We were trapping well. We made them throw some errant passes and were able to get some baskets out of it.”
Sto-Rox then scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to take a 65-30 lead.
“You can do whatever you want in practice, but you cannot match Sto-Rox in practice,” Clark said. “I put six or seven guys out there in practice to try to match their pressure. It’s a credit to them. They’re going to go far.”
West Branch held an 18-13 edge in the fourth quarter to set the final.
“Our guys battled,” Clark said. “Our heads were not down. We were playing ball, and I’m proud of them.”
Travis Rothrock came off the bench to lead the Warriors with 15 points.
“Travis was a little upset and struggling down the stretch, but the last two games he stepped up,” Clark said. “He got his opportunity and made the most of it.”
Bellomy also scored in double figures by knocking down four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
Malik Smith led Sto-Rox (19-7) with a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Williams finished with 17 points and A.J. Nelson scored 12 first-half points. Nelson missed the second half with a right leg injury.
“We are a team full of seniors, and they all want to see each other succeed,” Hughes said. “It’s good when you see balance like that.”
The loss ended West Branch’s season at 19-8. The Warriors finished in fourth place in District 6.
“We were 18-3 at one point and we lost five of our last six,” Clark said. “It’s a tough way to end, but we thought we could have won a couple of those games. We’ll be back.”
The game was the final one for seniors Ayden Gutierrez, Eddie Dale, Chane Eboch and Kristofits. According to Clark, that quartet will be missed.
“We have a different bond in basketball,” Clark said. “At West Branch, it’s life long. All of the past seniors come back to the program. I’m so proud of the seniors.”
Sto-Rox will face District 10 champion Lakeview at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the New Castle Fieldhouse in the second round.
The Sailors advanced with a 57-46 victory over South Side Beaver.
“We just have to keep playing our style,” Hughes said.
“I think we’ve got one of the better teams in the state if we play our game. As long as we stay out of trouble and hone in on our job, I think we can go a long way.”
West Branch—38
Bellomy 4 0-0 12, Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Dale 0 0-0 0, Kristofits 1 0-0 2, Gutierrez 2 0-1 4, Rothrock 5 3-4 15, Kopchik 1 1-2 3, Eboch 0 2-2 2, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-9 38.
Sto-Rox—78
Jamal Williams 1 0-0 2, Smith 7 4-6 19, Nelson 6 0-0 12, Johnson 3 0-0 8, Jamil Williams 8 1-2 17, Berry 0 0-0 0, Simmons 4 1-3 9, Givens 0 0-0 0, Woodard 2 0-0 4, Green-Miller 0 0-2 0, Baxter 0 0-0 0, Miller-Ross 2 2-2 7, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Duell 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 8-15 78.
Three-pointers: Bellomy 4, Rothrock 2; Johnson 2, Smith, Miller-Ross.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 5 15 10 18 – 38
Sto-Rox 27 20 18 13 – 78