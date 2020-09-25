ALLPORT — After a wild first quarter that featured 28 points and two long scores in a span of 18 seconds, the game between West Branch and Mount Union turned into a defensive struggle.
Each team scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and only one more the rest of the game.
West Branch’s Tyler Biggans punched the ball in from 2 yards out with 2:44 left to play, but the Warriors mishandled the snap on the PAT and Mount Union escaped with a 21-20 victory.
Biggans had a 2-yard TD rush in the first to give the hosts a 7-0 lead and hit Will Herring for a 64-yard score later in the stanza to make it 14-7.
But Mount Union’s Je’saun Robinson answered the Warriors long score with one of his own, returning the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to tie the game at 14-14 with 5:37 still left in the first quarter.
Trojan QB Jayvien Brumbaugh hit Jase Ripple for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 3:17 left in the first half to put the visitors on top 21-14 at the half.
Biggans led the Warriors with 57 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and hit six of his 14 pass attempts for 120 yards and the score to Herring, who caught four passes for 97 yards.
West Branch (1-2) is back in action Oct. 2 at Southern Huntingdon.
A full story will be online Saturday morning and in Monday’s edition of The Progress.