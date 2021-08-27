ALLPORT — Tyler Biggans scored from three yards out on third-and-goal in the first overtime and the West Branch defense held Philipsburg-Osceola out of the end zone to score a 28-21 win Friday evening at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field in both teams’ season opener.
The Warriors rallied from a 21-7 first-half deficit, scoring a TD with 13 seconds left in the first half then putting the only 14 points of the second half on the board to complete the comeback.
Biggans ran 17 times for 40 yards and two scores and completed seven of his 15 pass attempts for 126 yards and two more TDs. He was also intercepted twice by the P-O defense, once by Jakodi Jones and once by Andrew Faust.
The Mounties piled up 249 yards on the ground with Matt Martin leading the charge with 114 yards and a touchdown. Faust added 89 yards on nine totes and Luke Hughes rushed nine times for 22 yards, scoring two 1-yard TD runs.
P-O turned the ball over three times in the second half on fumbles, one setting up a Warrior TD drive and another snuffing out a long march of its own.
The Mounties had 15 first downs and 289 yards of offense, while the Warriors moved the chains 12 times and gained 227 yards.
The game was delayed due to lightning in the area with 13 seconds left in the first half. The teams went to locker room for 30 minutes and upon retuning to the field played out the final 13 seconds of the first half and then started the second.
