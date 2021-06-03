WALTER BACHER, JR.
RAMEY — Walter Bacher, Jr., 81, of Ramey, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence.
Born July 11, 1939 in Ramey, he was the son of the late Walter Bacher, Sr. and Minnie Jane (Dixon) Bacher.
On July 11, 1959, he married Lois Sharpless in Parsonville. She survives at home.
He worked as a maintenance supervisor at the state Department of Transportation. He was a member of Coal Run C & MA Church. He was a member of the Gearhartville Sportsmen’s Club and the Osceola Lodge 515 F&A.M. He was a member of the Ramey Borough Council and the Beulah Cemetery Association Board. He was an avid hunter.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Walter Bacher III of Clearfield, Michael L. (Eve) Bacher of Ramey, Kris (Lisa) Bacher of Glen Hope, Lori (Eugene) Bacher-Robertson of Houtzdale, James W. (Denise) Bacher of Smithmill; eight grandchildren, Megan, Marlie, Shannon, Valerie, Kevin, Mallori, Andrew, and Emily; six great-grandchildren, Henry, Nora, Kaden, Brooklyn, Quinn, and Hudson; one sister, Helen (Joe) Sobal of Easton; and one brother, Robert (Colleen) Bacher of Lyleville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Walter Bacher IV; a sister, Patricia Britton; and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Bacher.
Family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Coal Run C & MA Church, 145 Scotch Hollow Rd., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
