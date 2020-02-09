BELLEFONTE — Clearfield’s Cade Walker scored the 1,000th point of his career late in the fourth of Saturday’s 59-57 win over Bellefonte, helping the Bison hold off the Red Raiders.
The milestone bucket came with about two minutes left in the game when Walker hit a contested layup after the Bison beat the Bellefonte press.
“I can count on one hand how many offseason workouts Cade has missed since his freshman year,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “He’s been so consistent with his work ethic, so consistent with showing up all the time.
“He’s one of our pillars, always enthusiastic, he works hard, he’s committed, he believes in his teammates and his coaches, and he’s a great person. He does things right in the classroom and the community. You put it all together and he’s the total package. You couldn’t ask for a better basketball player, but he’s even a better person.”
The bucket that gave Walker the milestone was the last of the game for him. He led the Bison with 20 points, and added six rebounds.
He now has 1,001 points with two regular season games and at least one playoff game to go and sits 10th on the Bison all-time scoring list. He’s 36 points away from Fred Riley, who graduated in 1968, and 54 points shy of Mark Crossian, who graduated in 1981.
Tommy Hazel, who graduated in 2017, sits eighth on the all-time list with 1147 points.
Walker was a freshman on the team when Hazel joined the 1,000-point club and when Will Myers became the program’s career scoring leader. Myers has 1,436 points.
Glunt has had the good fortune of coaching all three Bison standouts.
“When Tommy and Will got theirs, they had a lot of threes,” Glunt said. “Cade had to count to 1000 by twos. He’s just a different type of player than those two guys. Cade does have the ability to slash to the basket. And he is really good as that point forward.
“We get the ball in his hands and much as we possibly can. He’s done a great job of creating for his teammates. He is constantly getting double teamed, triple teamed and he’s still able to score through that, but he’s also finding his teammates. He’s making his teammates better as well as continuing to score at a good clip.”
Walker scored four points in the first quarter against the Raiders, while teammate Karson Rumsky netted five as the Bison got out to a 9-4 lead after one.
Clearfield padded the advantage with a 15-10 second quarter that gave it a 24-14 lead at the break.
Bellefonte cut the deficit to 32-26 by the end of the third quarter as leading scorer Ben McCartney began to heat up.
After being held scoreless in the first half, McCartney netted five in the third before pouring in 16 in the final frame, which the Raiders outscored the visitors by a 31-27 count.
McCartney drilled four 3-pointers in the final quarter and ended the game with 21 points.
Rumsky had nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. The Bison were 11-of-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth and 17-of-21 in the game.
Walker had 10 of his points in the wild fourth quarter.
“We are very proud of him, and we’re looking forward to finishing the season with him,” Glunt said.
The Bison improved to 12-8 overall and finished their Mountain League slate with a record of 8-6.
Clearfield travels to Punxsutawney today.
Clearfield—59
Walker 8 4-5 20, Rumsky 4 6-6 16, Lopez 1 1-2 4, Pallo 1 1-2 3, Winters 2 2-2 7, Peacock 1 4-4 6, Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 17-21 59.
Bellefonte—57
Grey 1 0-0 3, Bauman 1 2-2 4, McCartney 8 1-1 21, Bernier 1 0-0 2, Nadolsky 4 0-0 8, Carey 8 0-0 16, Eckley-Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 4-5 57.
Three-pointers: Rumsky 2, Lopez, Winters, Miller; Grey, McCartney 4.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 9 15 8 27—59
Bellefonte 4 10 12 31—57