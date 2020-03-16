House Democrats and the White House are patting themselves on the back for passing a coronavirus relief bill late Friday that most Members didn’t even have time to read before voting 363-30 in favor. Let’s hope that, in the name of helping workers, the bill doesn’t create permanent new burdens on the businesses that employ them.
The bill includes some sensible emergency health measures including waiving insurance co-pays for diagnostic testing and treatment. But nothing in health care is free, so don’t be surprised if private insurers raise premiums next year to make up for the cost. Treatment and testing costs for the uninsured would be covered by the federal government.
Less targeted is a 6.2 percentage-point across-the-board increase in federal payment rates to states for Medicaid reimbursement. All states will get additional Medicaid funding regardless of how much they spend fighting the coronavirus. This will help state budgets if tax payments slow, but it would make more sense to compensate states directly for coronavirus-related costs.
Most spending in the bill is intended to mitigate financial hardship, and relief in a crisis is a proper role for government. States will be able to request federal approval to dole out emergency food stamps and waive work requirements. Most provisions expire at the end of this calendar year or when the public health emergency declaration is lifted, but the political temptation will be to make them permanent.
Ditto the bill’s 26 weeks of extended jobless benefits — for a total of 52 weeks — in states where unemployment increases by more than 10 percent. If the epidemic ebbs sooner rather than later, extended jobless benefits could discourage unemployed workers from seeking work and delay the economic recovery. This is what happened after the 2008-2009 recession and kept the jobless rate higher for longer.
Republicans at least negotiated state “work-sharing” programs, which will let employers reduce hours rather than lay off employees. Part-time employees can then obtain partial unemployment benefits to offset wage losses. This could counter the perverse incentive to fire workers who could make more on the unemployment rolls than working part-time.
Democrats also demanded a hefty down payment on new sick and family leave entitlements. About 76 percent of workers already get paid sick days from their employer. Most that don’t have the benefit work part-time or are employed by small businesses.
Under the bill employers with fewer than 500 workers will be required to cover 10 days of leave for workers who are sick or have to self-quarantine. Workers would also be guaranteed 12 weeks of leave compensated at two-thirds of their regular pay after the first two weeks to care for themselves or family members. The government would compensate employers with a tax credit.
Most people won’t need more than a month or so to cope with illnesses, and 12 weeks of job-protected leave will make it harder for employers to cope with prolonged absences. Small businesses and franchisees are also worried that the tax-credit scheme could mean delayed payments and cause a cash crunch that forces them to lay off workers immediately.
They want the Senate to amend the bill to let employees apply directly to the Social Security Administration for benefits as House Democrats proposed in their draft bill. But this is ripe for fraud. What makes more sense is Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s idea to let workers who must take prolonged absences apply for unemployment benefits.
Direct federal payments are better than a mandate on business and a complex tax credit that will be hard to remove once in place. At least the bill allows an exemption for businesses with fewer than 50 employees, though the Senate should make sure that the Labor Department has express authority to exempt those and other businesses under stress.
The paid leave provisions expire in December, but Democrats have long wanted to get this mandate in place so it can become permanent. The Senate (was to) take up the measure Monday and has a chance to improve it, but President Trump’s endorsement of the House bill means Republicans will face intense pressure to whoop it through without amendment. The goal here should be temporary relief, not permanent new burdens that will make economic recovery more difficult and hiring more expensive.
