The good news is two of the Steelers’ youngest and brightest stars were standouts during the first week of organized team activities. The bad news is all that means for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and receiver Diontae Johnson is that they were engaged and attentive — not to mention willing — while saying all the right things to media lurking on Zoom conference calls for virtual OTAs.
What’s annually the first chance for players, especially those who aren’t yet established veterans but have more clout than wide-eyed rookies, to provide updates on their outlook entering a new season was merely an opportunity for a couple of fast-rising All-Pros to do their duty as the team’s hand-picked representatives to address the first team-wide phase of a most unusual offseason.
“Right now, I’m a very self-motivated type of guy,” Fitzpatrick assured reporters on the other end of his screen, Alabama Crimson Tide flag hanging on the wall behind him. “So, for me, it’s not too big of a deal. I’m training just as hard as I would be, if not harder, as if I would be in the facility. I’m doing everything I can to stay in shape and, when I get back, make sure we hit the ground running.”
Good luck trying to find an NFL player who won’t say he’s keeping himself in peak shape outside the typical circumstances this time of year. But while everyone in the league is in the same socially distanced boat, it’s reasonable to expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have different impacts on different teams and individuals.
In a way, it’s almost as if nearly 3,000 players across NFL rosters are trying to return from a health setback. At least that’s how one sports psychologist sees it. Dr. John F. Murray has worked with NFL and NHL players, among others, and likens the current situation to that of when athletes are rehabbing from an injury and dealing with an unusual amount of downtime.
“You don’t get to that level unless you’ve had some extraordinary habits over the years, but it’ll certainly highlight that more, right?” Murray said. “I think what we’re going to look back on at one point is, which athletes really rose to the challenge, and which just didn’t keep it up for some reason?”
For the Steelers, Fitzpatrick and Johnson are two at the top of the “keep it up” category. After a solid rookie year for the Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick skyrocketed into first-team All-Pro status last season for a new franchise and in a new defense. After a slow start to his own rookie year, Johnson found consistency over the final quarter of the season and developed into one of the leading receivers on the team, as well as among all NFL rookies.
But there have been Steelers in the past who appeared to be on the brink of longtime stardom then regressed. Kendrell Bell appeared to be a linebacker who would help cement the middle of the defense for years to come after a 2001 campaign that saw him earn NFL defensive rookie of the year, Steelers rookie of the year and a second-team All-Pro nod, but couldn’t stay healthy and was gone by 2005. Offensively, Barry Foster set the team’s single-season rushing record with 1,690 yards in 1992, his third season, but never had another All-Pro season. And in 1999, the Steelers had an exciting young wideout who led the team in yardage and tied for the most catches while ranking third and second among rookies at his position. But fans will be disappointed if Johnson follows the career path of Troy Edwards.
From a cerebral standpoint, Murray would tell his clients and any other athletes that the trajectory of their careers could depend on how they handle being away from coaches, trainers and all the support staff that come with a professional organization. And it’s not all about the physical work they do while left to their own devices — literally.
“You need to do some imagery, you need to do some goal-planning, you need to do more film-watching,” Murray said. “There’s a lot of mental things you can be doing. ... I think what’s going to happen is the Jerry Rices of the world are going to adapt and come out and be just fine, and some others are going to come out and just be lost. They really do need to be training their minds.”
Johnson also has been training his hands and his route-running, pinpointing those as two specific areas of improvement for Year 2. While he’s been “staying to myself, staying out of the way” over the past two months and change, Johnson has posted on social media some of his workouts with fellow wideouts, one being current teammate and longtime Florida friend Deon Cain, as well as another promising pass-catcher in the AFC North, Cincinnati’s Auden Tate.
Fitzpatrick expressed a bit more apprehension regarding the longer-than-normal layoff from last season to whenever face-to-face practice resumes, but not from a personal perspective. If anything, he just hopes this strange time in sports history won’t preclude the Steelers from coming together as a unit. Intangibles and culture are difficult to feel through a webcam.
“I feel like the only real concern for our team is just chemistry,” Fitzpatrick said. “This time right now is a time where you’re spending a lot of time with your teammates, not just in the locker room, but outside the locker room. … You’re learning about each other, learning how each other think, and just about life outside of football. During the season it’s kind of tough to do that, because you see each other 12 hours out of the day, you don’t want to go home and see them again. The chemistry part of it is big, but we can find ways to make it happen.”