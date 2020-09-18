Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER AND MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...WARREN, CAMERON, CLEARFIELD, TIOGA AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION FROM THE COLD. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&