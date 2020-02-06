FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team downed visiting Johnstown Christian 76-62 on Thursday.
Ryan Sinclair poured in 33 points to lead the Vikings. Jackson Kitko (11), Justin Jasper (10) and Colt Bickford (10) were also in double figures for the Vikings, who used a 23-15 third quarter to pull away from the visitors.
Glendale improved to 7-13 with the win.
The Vikings host Mount Union today.
Johnstown Christian—62
D. Baker 5 0-0 13, N. Baker 1 0-0 2, Coleman 2 0-0 4, Li 0 0-0 0, McKay 5 2-5 13, Smith 4 2-6 12, D. Taylor 6 2-5 14, M. Taylor 2 1-4 3, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Zhang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 7-20 62.
Glendale—76
Cree 2 0-0 4, Jasper 4 0-1- 10, Sinclair 15 3-7 33, Lo. Smeal 0 1-2 1, Kitko 4 3-5 11, Bickford 5 0-0 10, La. Smeal 1 0-0 2, Monahan 1 3-3 5, Spencer 0 0-2 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0. Totals:32 10-18 76.
Three-pointers: D. Baker 3, McKay, Smith 2; Jasper 2.
Score by Quarters
Johnstown Christian 12 18 15 17—62
Glendale 18 21 23 14—76