FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team won four of seven bouts on the mat over Moshannon Valley in Saturday afternoon’s dual meet and picked up seven forfeits on the way to a 65-18 victory.
Baine Seilhamer (160), Seth Dudurich (195) and Kyle Jasper (285) all pinned their Black Knight opponents. Jasper’s fall came in just eight seconds. Brock McMillen (132) added a technical fall.
Dustin Hockenberry (106), Stephen Ball (113), Nate Storm (120), Garret Misiura (145), Tristan Rutter (152), Britton Spangle (182) and Cory Johnston (220) all nabbed forfeit wins.
For the Black Knights, Jake Ball (126), Austin Shoff (138) and Niko Smeal (170) earned pins.
Glendale improved to 4-0 in dual meet action. The Vikings return to the mat Jan. 7 at Mount Union.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-5. The Knights are also in action on Jan. 7, traveling to Everett.
Glendale 65, Moshannon Valley 18
220—Cory Johnston, G, won by forfeit. (6-0).
285—Kyle Jasper, G, pinned Nathan Beers, MV, 0:08. (12-0).
106—Dustin Hockenberry, G, won by forfeit. (18-0).
113—Stephen Ball, G, won by forfeit. (24-0).
120—Nate Storm, G, won by forfeit. (30-0).
126—Jake Ball, MV, pinned Mason St. Clair, G, 1:19. (30-6).
132—Brock McMillen, G, tech fall Alex Richner, MV, 19-4, 2:58. (35-6).
138—Austin Shoff, MV, pinned Cameron Fyock, G, 2:52. (35-12).
145—Garret Misiura, G, won by forfeit. (41-12).
152—Tristan Rutter, G, won by forfeit. (47-12).
160—Baine Seilhamer, G, pinned Aaron Domanick, MV, 3:04. (53-12).
170—Niko Smeal, MV, pinned Logan Smith, G, 1:42. (53-18).
182—Britton Spangle, G, won by forfeit. (59-18).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, pinned David Honan, MV, 2:18. (65-18).