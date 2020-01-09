FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team took care of visiting Claysburg-Kimmel 64-9 on Thursday evening to up its dual meet record to 5-0.
Logan Smith had a 16-second pin for the Vikings. Tristan Rutter (145) also picked up a pin for Glendale, while Suds Dubler (126) and Brock McMillen (132) earned technical falls.
Dustin Hockenberry (106), Zeke Dubler (113), Stephen Ball (120), Garret Misiura (138), Seth Dudurich (195), Cory Johnston (220) and Kyle Jasper (285) rounded out the Vikings’ scoring, all grabbing forfeit wins.
Glendale gets back on the mat Saturday at the Juniata Duals.
Glendale 64, Claysburg-Kimmel 9
145—Tristan Rutter, G, pinned Cade Keithley, CK, 3:04. (6-0).
152—Levi Brown, CK, pinned Baine Seilhamer, G, 2:20. (6-6).
160—Logan Smith, G, pinned Zach McGeary, CK, 0:16. (12-6).
170—No bout.
182—Kobe Harr, CK, dec. Britton Spangle, G, 7-2. (12-9).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, won by forfeit. (18-9).
220—Cory Johnston, G, won by forfeit. (24-9).
285—Kyle Jasper, G, won by forfeit. (30-9).
106—Dustin Hockenberry, G, won by forfeit. (36-9).
113—Zeke Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (42-9).
120—Stephen Ball, G, won by forfeit. (48-9).
126—Suds Dubler, G, tech fall Hunter Knisely, CK, 18-2, 1:35. (53-9).
132—Brock McMillen, G, tech fall Cole Claycomb, CK, 16-0, 4:18. (58-9).
138—Garret Misiura, G, won by forfeit. (64-9).