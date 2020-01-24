ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale boys basketball team dropped a 65-60 decision to host Juniata Valley on Friday.
Ryan Sinclair led the Vikings with 20 points. Jackson Kitko added 17.
Glendale dropped to 6-9 overall.
The Vikings travel to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Glendale—60
Cree 1 2-4 4, Jasper 2 4-6 9, Sinclair 6 7-7 20, Lo. Smeal 1 2-3 3, Kitko 6 5-10 17, Monahan 1 0-0 3, Bickford 2 0-1 4, La. Smeal 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 18-32 60.
Juniata Valley—65
Johnson 7 6-8 22, Edwards 1 1-2 3, Rand 4 7-13 18, Beck 5 4-7 17, Thatcher 1 0-0 2, Eichelberger 1 0-0 3, Hoover 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 17-32 65.
Three-pointers: Jasper, Sinclair, Lo. Smeal, Monahan; Johnson 2, Rand 3, Beck, Eichelberger.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 11 19 19 11—60
Juniata Valley 17 13 21 14—65