JOHNSTOWN — Glendale may have been blanked on the scoreboard Saturday night at Sargent’s Stadium in its 28-0 loss to Bishop McCort in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A high school football playoffs, but the season certainly didn’t mean nothing to the Vikings.
“I’m extremely grateful for this season,” Glendale senior Seth Dudurich said. “Going from 1-9 to 5-5 and making the playoffs was great. It was a dream just to make the playoffs, and Coach Spank really turned around the program in a great way for us.”
Glendale quarterback Garret Misiura injured his leg on the second offensive series of the game, severely limiting the Vikings offense.
Glendale’s defense held strong until Crushers quarterback Will Miller broke loose for a pair of long touchdown runs in the second quarter.
Amir Ortega-Andrews added a 30-yard touchdown run and an interception return for a score in the third quarter to put the game away and set up a McCort-Bishop Guilfoyle rematch Friday at Mansion Park.
The Vikings’ Kyle Jasper recovered a fumble on Bishop McCort’s second play from scrimmage, and Glendale made it all the way to the Crushers’ 17-yard line before the drive stalled out.
“We had a little adversity, fumbling on our first possession,” Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile said. “But we were able to hang in there and get things going.
“I think you saw Will’s speed tonight. He’s explosive. When he puts his foot in the ground, he’s hard to stop.”
On fourth-and-8 from its own 32 trailing just 7-0, Glendale attempted a fake punt. Ethan Cavalet’s pass was tipped by a Bishop McCort defender and landed in the fingertips of Tristin Rutter, who tried to turn and run before bringing in what would have been a first down. The ball dropped to the ground, and Bishop McCort scored two plays later to make it 14-0 at halftime.
Miller had 126 yards rushing on just 10 carries and McCort ran for 300 yards as a team.
“I got great blocking, and (the first touchdown) played out just like we drew it up,” Miller said. “I hit the hole and just ran with it.”
Glendale managed just 87 yards from scrimmage after Misiura’s injury and fumbled five times.
“When your numbers are low, every injury becomes more magnified,” Glendale coach Spank Trexler said.
“Garret is the heart and soul of our offense and really the heart and soul of our team. We gave him a big role defensively for this game, too. It was tough on many levels to lose him. He has a big wrestling season ahead of him, so we’re more concerned that he can bounce back quickly.”
Glendale finished 5-6, its best season since a 6-5 campaign in 2012.
“I’m very happy with the seniors,” Trexler said. “It started with the seniors. They really put everything into perspective. They led by example, and I really think that they set the standard for what’s ahead in the future. Overall, we might not have finished the way we wanted to finish, but we know we’re heading the right direction.”
Notes: This was the first matchup between the schools. Bishop McCort began playing football in 1923 … Rutter also left with an injury and did not return … Cavalet had a 54-yard punt downed at the McCort 6-yard line … The Crimson Crushers lost the regular season finale to BG, 22-7.