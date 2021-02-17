Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with the highest amounts south of Interstate 80. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&