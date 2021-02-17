FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team rallied from a 36-20 halftime deficit Wednesday evening, outscoring visiting Juniata Valley 24-13 in the third quarter before falling just short in a 65-60 loss.
Ryan Sinclair led the Vikings with 27 points. Loegen Smeal netted 11.
Glendale slipped to 2-8 overall.
Juniata Valley won the jayvee game 41-27. Justin Monahan scored 13 for the Vikings.
Glendale is back in action Friday at Mount Union.
Juniata Valley—65
Deihl 2 3-4 8, Mattas 0 0-0 0, Robinson 4 2-5 10, Beck 8 3-4 20, Edwards 6 4-9 16, Johnson 5 0-0 11, McFadden 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 12-22 65.
Glendale—60
Sinclair 11 5-12 27, Lo. Smeal 4 0-0 11, Jasper 2 1-2 5, La. Smeal 3 0-1 6, Cree 2 2-3 6, Peterson 1 2-2 5, Monahan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-20 60.
Three-pointers: Deihl, Beck, Johnson; Lo. Smeal 3, Peterson.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 17 19 13 16—65
Glendale 11 9 24 16—60