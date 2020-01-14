FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team beat visiting Southern Huntingdon 66-18 Tuesday evening on the strength of five falls and six forfeits.
Zeke Dubler (113), Garret Misiura (138), Logan Smith (170), Britton Spangle (182) and Seth Dudurich (195) all pinned their opponents, while Dustin Hockenberry (106), Suds Dubler (126), Brock McMillen (132), Tristan Rutter (145), Cory Johnston (220) and Kyle Jasper (285) each won by forfeit.
All three of Southern Huntingdon’s wins came via forfeit.
Glendale improved to 10-1 with the win.
The Vikings travel to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Glendale 66,
Southern Huntingdon 18
126—Suds Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (6-0).
132—Brock McMillen, G, won by forfeit. (12-0).
138—Garret Misiura, G, pinned Evan Herrington, SH, 1:56. (18-0).
145—Tristan Rutter, G, won by forfeit. (24-0).
152—Brandon Runk, SH, won by forfeit. (24-6).
160—Wyatt Campbell, SH, won by forfeit. (24-12).
170—Logan Smith, G, pinned Mason Swanger, SH, 0:47. (30-12).
182—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Breydan Whisler, SH, 0:47. (36-12).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, pinned Brody Pyles, SH, 2:54. (42-12).
220—Cory Johnston, G, won by forfeit. (48-12).
285—Kyle Jasper, G, won by forfeit. (54-12).
106—Dustin Hockenberry, G, won by forfeit. (60-12).
113—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Hoyt Herrington SH, 1:04. (66-12).
120—Caden Scott, SH, won by forfeit. (66-18).