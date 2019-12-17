EVERETT — The Glendale wrestling team picked up six falls on Tuesday evening in a 58-21 rout of Everett.
Brock McMillen (126), Tristan Rutter (152), Baine Seilhamer (160), Logan Smith (170), Britton Spangle (182) and Cory Johnston (220) all pinned their opponents, while Seth Dudurich (195) scored a major decision.
Dustin Hockenberry (106), Nate Storm (113) and Zeke Dubler (120) all won by forfeit.
Glendale (2-0) hosts Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Glendale 58, Everett 21
132—Brock McMillen, G, pinned Jaden Perrin, E, 1:14. (6-0).
138—Lane Younker, E, won by forfeit. (6-6).
145—Sid Grove, E, won by forfeit. (6-12).
152—Tristan Rutter, G, pinned Justin Warnick, E, 1:16. (12-12).
160—Baine Seilhamer, G, pinned Karl Foor, E, 1:32. (18-12).
170—Logan Smith, G, pinned Seth Snyder, E, 4:42. (24-12).
182—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Darrin Beegle, E, 1:58. (30-12).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, maj. dec. Cody Rock, E, 15-3. (34-12).
220—Cory Johnston, G, pinned Quinton Beegle, E, 0:29. (40-12).
285—Logan Probst, E, dec. Kyle Jasper, G, 3-2. (40-15).
106—Dustin Hockenberry, G, won by forfeit. (46-15).
113—Nate Storm, G, won by forfeit. (52-15).
120—Zeke Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (58-15).
126—Jacob Younker, E, pinned Mason St. Clair. (58-21).