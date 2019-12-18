MOUNT UNION — The Glendale boys basketball team dropped an 80-67 decision to host Mount Union on Wednesday.
The Vikings held a 27-20 lead at the break, but were outscored 60-40 over the final two quarters.
Ryan Sinclair poured in 38 points to lead the Vikings. Jackson Kitko added 10 and Loegen Smeal netted 9.
Glendale slipped to 2-2 overall and in the ICC.
The Vikings return to action Dec. 27 at the Cambria Heights Tournament.
Glendale—67
Cree 0 2-2 2, Jasper 1 2-2 4, Kitko 3 4-4 10, Monahan 1 0-0 2, Sinclair 16 6-11 38, La. Smeal 1 0-0 2, Lo. Smeal 4 0-1 9. Totals: 26 14-20 67.
Mount Union—80
Brumbaugh 3 3-6 11, Heffelfinger 3 4-8 12, Delo 6 0-1 15, Wilson 1 1-4 3, Hand 13 4-8 30, Randolph 2 6-10 11. Totals: 28 18-37 80.
Three-pointers: Lo. Smeal; Brumbaugh 2, Heffelfinger 2, Delo 3, Randolph.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 12 15 14 26—67
Mount Union 13 7 27 33—80