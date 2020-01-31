FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team dropped a 76-71 decision to visiting Williamsburg on Friday evening.
The Vikings led 33-31 at the half, but the Pirates outscored them 23-17 in the third quarter and went on to win by five points.
Ryan Sinclair poured in 40 points to lead the Vikings. Justin Jasper added 16.
Glendale slipped to 6-11 overall and 3-7 in the Inter County Conference.
The Vikings travel to Claysburg-Kimmel on Tuesday.
Williamsburg—76
Deway 6 4-4 21, Wanslet 5 2-7 12, Palmer 2 0-0 6, Hileman 4 3-4 14, J. McCall 2 2-3 6, Uplinger 1 1-2 3, W. McCall 0 0-0 0, James 0 0-0 0, Brantner 6 2-3 14. Totals: 26 14-23 76.
Glendale—71
Cree 0 0-0 0, Jasper 6 2-2 16, Sinclair 18 4-7 40, Lo. Smeal 1 0-0 3, Kitko 3 0-0 6, Bickford 1 0-0 2, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Monahan 1 1-2 4. Totals: 30 7-11 71.
Three-pointers: Dewey 5, Palmer 2, Hileman 2; Jasper 2, Lo. Smeal, Monahan.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 14 17 23 22—76
Glendale 13 20 17 21—71