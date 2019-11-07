Various organizations have planned Veterans Day ceremonies in the region throughout the weekend and on Monday, Nov. 11.
CLEARFIELD
John Lewis Shade Post 6 American Legion will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. The following agenda is planned:
- Music selection –Clearfield Area H.S. Band, Director Raymond Mandel
- Welcome and opening remarks – Post Commander Mark Crispell
- Invocation – Post Chaplain Burt Henchbarger
- Call to the Colors – Bugler
- Flag Raising – First Vice Commander Bill Morgan
- National Anthem –Clearfield Area H.S. Band
- Memorial Wreath presentation – American Legion Auxiliary Pat Duckett
- Guest Speaker – Clearfield County Director of Veterans Affairs Betina Nicklas
- Music selection – Clearfield Area H.S. Band
- Military Salute – American Legion/VFW Honor Guard Commander Doug Clark
- Taps – Bugler
- Benediction – Post Chaplain Burt Henchbarger
- Closing remarks –Post Commander Mark Crispell
- Music Selection – Clearfield Area H.S. Band
A dinner for Post 6 Veteran members and one guest will be held at 6 p.m.
CURWENSVILLE
Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s Veteran’s Appreciation ceremony set for Saturday, Nov. 9 following the Home for the Holidays parade will be held at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church, 430 Locust St., Curwensville. The parade is scheduled to begin at noon.
CURWENSVILLECurwensville United Methodist Church, located at 602 State St., will be holding a Veterans Day service on Sunday, Nov. 10. A reception with refreshments will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m., followed by an Honor and Remembrance program from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
All veterans, spouses, families, friends, and the community are welcome. The service is presented by CUMC youth group, Cub Scouts Pack 13, and Friends of the United Methodist Church.
OSCEOLA MILLSVeterans Day Services will be held at the All Veterans’ Memorial in the park at Osceola Mills beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The agenda below will include the following participants:
- Patriotic songs
- Master of Ceremonies: Colonel Floyd F Hauth, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)
- Opening prayer: The Rev. Robert Bruinooge
- National Anthem: Philipsburg-Osceola H.S. Select Choir
- Pledge of Allegiance: Boy Scouts/Honor Guard
- Osceola Honor Guard ceremony: Leader of Honor Guard, Michael Kozak
- VFW 5020 Auxiliary presentation: President Jeff Mann and Commander of the Firing Squad, Michael Sidorick
- Taps: Philipsuburg-Osceola H.S. Band Member Ivy Reed.
- Raising of colors to full staff: Boy Scouts/Honor Guard
- Proclamation: Mayor Ida Reams, Borough of Osceola Mills
- Introduction of Honor Guard members
- Closing Prayer: The Rev. Robert Bruinooge
- Closing remarks/Thanks to all participants
- Patriotic Songs
The ceremony concludes at 11:20 a.m.
If the weather is inclement, the ceremony/services will be abbreviated.
Honor Guard, ceremony guests, veterans and spouses, VFW 5020 Auxiliary members and spouses, and Fire Police are invited to a lunch at the VFW Golden Cantina following the ceremonies.
Honor Guard should muster at the VFW at 10:30 a.m. in full dress uniform.
Active duty and Reserve /Guard personnel are invited to participate in the ceremony and lunch.