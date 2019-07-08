PHILIPSBURG — Each Heritage Days celebration kicks off with the Vespers Service and Awards Ceremony that honors all businesses/organizations that are celebrating anniversaries. This year’s service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and is sponsored by Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, with the Community Awards sponsored by Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Buick of Philipsburg. There are eight honorees celebrating anniversaries this year, as they include Moshannon Valley EMS (40 years), Geisinger Philipsburg (45 years), Moshannon Valley Pharmacy (45 years), Rothrock’s Clothing Store (45 years), Simler Insurance Agency (85 years), Philipsburg Kiwanis Club (95 years), John Ashley Dennis, Jr., Post 437, American Legion (100 years) and Grace United Methodist Church (135 years).
Information submitted to The Progress on each business/organization is as follows:
Moshannon Valley EMS — 40 years
Moshannon Valley EMS (MVEMS) was formed in 1979 as Philipsburg EMS. Philipsburg EMS was the only Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance in Clearfield and Centre County at that time. Staffing was all volunteer and we operated three ALS ambulances. Paramedic classes were held at the Philipsburg Hospital. Clinical time for the paramedic students was obtained at the Altoona Hospital and Altoona Mobile Emergency Department (AMED). Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) classes were held at the Clearfield Vocational school. In 2002, Philipsburg EMS reorganized into MVEMS. We have changed our administrative structure to a predominantly external board of control. This was done to bring community involvement as well as available resources to assist in the operations of our service.
MVEMS currently has 39 employees which comprise of paramedics, EMTs, two managers and our billing department. The Board of Directors is comprised of five external members and two employees of MVEMS.
MVEMS has provided the highest quality of EMS to the Moshannon Valley area since its inception. Our coverage area for ALS covers the Borough of Philipsburg and the municipalities of Rush, Decatur, Boggs, Wallaceton, Chester Hill, Morris, Cooper, Graham, Karthaus, Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Woodward, Madera, Bigler Township and Burnside Township. The approximate population served is 40,000. MVEMS provides ALS service to six Basic Life Support ambulance services within these areas as well.
Some accomplishments over the years for MVEMS and its employees have been:
- Several employees of MVEMS have been recognized by Mount Nittany Medical Center for successful resuscitation of sudden cardiac arrest patients.
- MVEMS was part of the Pennsylvania EMS Strike Team, which had sent crews on three major incidents in the United States over the last 15 years.
- Over the last several years, MVEMS has sent employees to Rescue Task Force Training, which is a joint training with law enforcement that educates both agencies in active shooter situations. Because of this training, MVEMS is now equipped with chest plates and tourniquets provided by the Rescue Task Force.
- Employees have organized the biggest fundraiser MVEMS has which is our Clay Shoot. With the funds from this event, MVEMS has been able to purchase the most up to date lifesaving equipment to better serve the community as well as purchase new ambulances.
MVEMS strives to bring the highest quality of care to the residents of the Moshannon Valley area. Our employees are always training and staying up to date with the ever-evolving training required by the state. MVEMS could not operate without the support of the Moshannon Valley community or its employees.
Geisinger Philipsburg — 45 years
In April, Geisinger Philipsburg celebrated its 45th anniversary of providing healthcare to the residents of Philipsburg and surrounding communities. The clinic was originally established in April 1974 as Moshannon Valley Medical Association with primary care physicians William Harvey, MD, James Harvey, MD, and Peter Guillard, MD; surgeon Pedro Nartatez, MD; and urologist Renato Macaranas, MD. The group joined Geisinger in 1981.
Since that time, Geisinger Philipsburg has expanded to a multispecialty medical group that offers not only family medicine, but also pediatrics, internal medicine, neurology, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, obstetrics/gynecology, pulmonology, rheumatology, general surgery and urology.
Geisinger Philipsburg provides a number of ancillary services, including laboratory, digital radiology, mobile MRI, mobile CT, ultrasound, vascular lab, echocardiograms, Holter monitor testing, pulmonary function tests, telemedicine, mobile DXA scans, digital mammography, EMGs, EEGs, coagulation clinic and nutrition services.
Patients can access their health record online through MyGeisinger.org, where they can view their lab results, message their providers, schedule appointments and order prescription refills.
For patients covered by Geisinger Gold and/or Medicare, Geisinger Philipsburg has nurse case managers through its ProvenHealth Navigator program who coordinate care between doctors and specialists, explain how to take medications and avoid interactions, schedule doctor appointments and, if necessary, arrange for community support services. The benefit for patients is coordinated care, reduced hospitalizations and fewer trips to the emergency room.
Geisinger Philipsburg employs more than 70 people, including nine physicians and two physician assistants who provide care in 15 different areas of medicine. As it has for the past 45 years, Geisinger Philipsburg is committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive care to the residents of Philipsburg and Moshannon Valley area.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment at Geisinger Philipsburg, call 814-342-8020.
Moshannon Valley Pharmacy — 45 years
Moshannon Valley Pharmacy is Philipsburg’s only locally owned and operated independent pharmacy. We have been serving Philipsburg and the surrounding communities for over 45 years. We have prided ourselves on always taking a very patient centered approach to pharmacy.
In 2017, we underwent a few changes. Bill Faust became the new co-owner and COO and Lana Eichenlaub became the new pharmacy manager. We have continued the same patient-centered approach to pharmacy while adding some new modernized services. We are now offering immunizations, medication synchronization and multi-dose compliance packaging. We have brought in a full line of pharmaceutical grade CBD products and have expanded our delivery service. Our goal is to help our patients take their medications properly and stay healthy.
Stop by an see us at 208 Medical Center Dr. in Philipsburg or visit us on the web at www.movalleypharmacy.com. At Moshannon Valley Pharmacy, we are small enough to know you but large enough to fulfill all your pharmacy needs.
Rothrock’s Clothing Store — 45 years
Rothrock’s Clothing Store at 126 N. Front St. is celebrating its 45th year in business. Ron and Judy Rothrock’s store offers clothing and shoes for men and women and sells Carhartt clothes, Muck boots, men’s work clothes and shoes for both men and women. Also a big seller is apparel sporting the names/mascots of the three local schools and Penn State T-shirts and sweatshirts.
The store went into business on April 1, 1974 and the Rothrocks bought the building they’re currently at in 1978. A few months later, they sold their home on Locust Street and moved above the store, where they still reside.
The Rothrocks have four children — Rhonda, 58, Donald, 55, Robert, 54, and Shannon, 38 — that were all involved with the business at one time or another. They all still live locally and Ron and Judy have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
They have held the same business philosophy since day one — treat everybody fair and be kind.
Their son, Rob, has created a Facebook page for the store and has been active in posting sales, with the Rothrocks stating they have seen an increase in sales since he’s done that.
If you’d like personal service, Rothrock’s Clothing Store is a great place to go to, as they’ve seen plenty of area faces come through the doors over the years.
Both Ron and Judy have been extremely appreciative of all of the support over the past 45 years and have said they would not be here without the continued community support.
Simler Insurance Agency — 85 years
The Simler Insurance Agency was founded in 1934 by a descendent of one of Philipsburg’s original settlers, J. Clair Simler. In 1970, the agency was purchased by Clair “Bud” Godissart, who operated the business until his retirement in 2002.
Even though the business has been owned and operated by Godissarts for the past 49 years, we haven’t ever changed the name due to the historical connection to the founding of Philipsburg. David Godissart has been working in the agency since 1983 and took over upon the retirement of his father. Shortly thereafter, his wife Barbara joined the firm and two of them have been serving the Home, Auto, Business and Life Insurance needs of Philipsburg and the entire Moshannon Valley area for the past 17 years.
We currently represent over 30 different insurance carriers which, enables us to provide competitive insurance programs from multiple insurance markets for our customers. We represent many different types of companies from large national carriers such as Allstate, Progressive, Nationwide and Safeco to a large variety of regional and local insurance carriers. We pride ourselves in providing personalized service and treating all of our customers like people not policy numbers. Because we represent so many different insurance markets we can usually provide much better pricing than what people find on the internet or directly from an 800 number. People need to understand that when it comes to insurance, it doesn’t cost more to buy local.
By dealing with Simler Insurance Agency as a local independent insurance agent, our clients obtain the best possible insurance protection for their premium dollars combined with an actual person and local face to provide assistance when it is needed.
Philipsburg Kiwanis Club — 95 years
The Philipsburg Kiwanis Club will be celebrating its 95th anniversary of its founding.
Kiwanis is an global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis International’s two major projects are in cooperation with UNICEF to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus — a disease that kills 34,000 innocent babies and a significant number of mothers each year; and to rid the world of Iodine Deficiency Disorders --the leading preventable cause of mental and developmental disorders in the world.
The Philipsburg Kiwanis Club had 45 members. We welcome new members and meet each Thursday at noon at Windy Hill Village. The current president is the Rev. Dr. Katie Hopper.
The focus of our outreach is on Moshannon Valley children through donations to the YMCA, CenClear, the Salvation Army, scholarships to college bound high school graduates, food banks and other organizations helping needy families. Our donations totaled over $20,000 last year.
Our main fundraisers are the Salvation Army Kettle at Weis in November and December, Chicken Barbecue in September, Blood Screening in October, Pancake Breakfast in March, Rose Sale in September, and the Ice Cream Booth at Heritage Days. We thank our generous patrons who have helped us “improve the world, one child and one community at a time.”
John Ashley Dennis, Jr., Post 437, American Legion — 100 years
A special remembrance this year will be held for the 100th anniversary of the John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437, the Philipsburg chapter of the American Legion, founded by local World War I veterans on Nov. 19, 1919.
John Ashley Dennis Jr. of Chester Hill was a private soldier fighting in Co. K, 23rd Infantry, 2nd Division when he was wounded at the battle of Belleau Wood on June 6, 1918. He died of his injuries two days later in Field Hospital No. 8 at Juilly, France. He was 25. His remains were eventually transferred back to the United States, and he was buried with high honors in Philipsburg on June 19, 1921. Four black horses pulled his caisson, and units from all over the Moshannon Valley participated in this grand memorial.
“It’s especially fitting this year that we should remember the heroes of World War I, young men like Pvt. Dennis who gave their all,” said Philipsburg Mayor John Streno, who will be participating in the observances as a member of the 148th Regiment Civil War Reenactors. “Sadly, the ‘War to end all Wars’ didn’t quite work out that way, but we owe a huge debt to the doughboys, and to all those who in succeeding generations have fought to defend our country.”
Also to be remembered this year is the 75th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944, when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, and began the long and arduous campaign to end the tyranny of Adolph Hitler and the Nazi Party in Germany. “The veterans of this campaign are now nearly all gone, and it’s important at this time to remember their great heroism and sacrifice,” said Mayor Streno.
Grace United Methodist Church — 135 years
An important spiritual moment took place in Philipsburg in the late 19th century, when the Rev. L.W. Stahl, district presiding elder of the Allegheny Conference of the United Brethren in Christ Church, granted permission and assisted T.R. Dubbs in organizing a Union Sunday School.
It was conducted in the old Cold Stream School House, located at the fork of Black Moshannon and Port Matilda roads. It continued through 1883, when the Rev. Thomas Cameron of Beaver Mills came to Philipsburg and preached in the schoolhouse. In 1884, a class or church was organized.
The Sunday School was changed from a Union Sunday School to a United Brethren Sunday School, with Tubbs the first superintendent. He resigned and E.P. Trout was elected. During the year 1885, the services were transferred to the Old Union Church on Presqueisle Street, and worship continued there until the dedication of the church, on the corner of Pine and Tenth Streets, on January 6, 1901.
In 1893, a new church was dedicated at South Philipsburg, but the class at the Old Union Church was maintained.
It was in 1910 that a lot was purchased for a parsonage for $400, and in 1920, the building in South Philipsburg was sold and later became the Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
It was during 1925 that the congregation rebuilt the church to become almost a new one, and the membership grew to almost 350. During the next few years, the depression was over the country and many churches suffered greatly, but God looked favorably upon the church and we were able to meet our obligations.
On Nov. 16, 1946, the merger between the Evangelical Church and the Church of the United Brethren in Christ was consummated, whereby the Evangelical United Brethren in Christ came into being.
In 1957, a major remodeling of the church took place. At that time, the church had 545 members, and a goal of 600 was realized on a special rally day of that year.
April 1968 in Dallas, Texas, saw the merger of the church with the Methodist Church, and effective Jan. 1, 1970 we became part of the State College District.
We have also sponsored Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous groups. In an effort to reach out to the community, we gave a Halloween Hospitality Table. We also have an active prayer chain, prayer shawl group, United Methodist Women, Especially for Women, Hatter’s, and Vacation Bible School ministries. Weekly we offer a Bible Study and Prayer Meeting as well as Sunday School for men, women, and children.
The year marked the 135th anniversary of Grace United Methodist Church. The Rev. Neil Albright, pastor of the church from 1981-1986, said “that seems like a long time, and we might suspect some concession to the wear and tear of aging, however, our celebration is not for a person, but rather a great parade of persons, who in faith and love, have marched across the years of the history of Grace United Methodist Church.”
“We are not celebrating the enduring building at Pine and 10th streets but the enduring witness to God’s love in Jesus Christ for us and the world,” Albright said. “We celebrate the commitment of Christ, of thousands of persons who, during this time, have enthusiastically proclaimed the sufficiency of God’s plan of salvation. Most of us here at Grace Church, must give thanks for and bare witness to this faith heritage. We are products of a great Christian past, and we want to acknowledge the good it still brings us.”