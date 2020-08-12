ROME, Italy (TNS) — Pope Francis has donated 250,000 euros ($294,000) to the Church of Lebanon after the disastrous port explosion in Beirut, the Vatican announced on Friday.
The aid for those affected by Tuesday’s blast was sent through the Vatican’s diplomatic mission in Beirut.
The Vatican described the donation as a sign of the pontiff’s “fatherly closeness to people in serious difficulty.”
During a General Audience on Wednesday in Rome, the pope prayed for Lebanon, asking that it will “with the help of the international community, overcome the serious crisis it is going through.”
The Catholic Church also offers immediate emergency and first aid response in Lebanon through its Caritas organizations.