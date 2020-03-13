CLEARFIELD — Many job search tools are available for those seeking employment.
Although Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus currently does not have a career counselor, students can rely on the school’s professors and conduct their own searches.
Professor Michael McSkimmings said the school’s reputation often has agencies who are looking for employees coming to individual departments.
“Lock Haven University, Clearfield Campus is building an excellent reputation for educating students who are able to compete in the job’s market. Our students are getting those jobs because of what they have learned here.”
He said individual departments have had their own job fairs or guest speakers where students enrolled are able to talk with presenters, see displays and get a sense of whether they are interested in a particular career and what types of careers are available.
Professor Curtis Grenoble teaches physician assistant studies. He said most of his students are aware by the time they enroll what type of a career they are looking for. “They are already trained as a generalist, this course allows them to spealize.”
Many students also take the inititative to explore opportunities in the careers they are seeking. There are many online resources for entry-level job searches.
There are also sites for various industries and some companies post their available jobs on line in addition to tips and job search advice for students seeking a job.