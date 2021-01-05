(TNS) — She’s taking it one day at a time.
An emotional Valerie Bertinelli said on NBC’s “Today” show that dealing with the October death of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen hasn’t been easy.
“It’s been rough,” the choked-up 60-year-old actress told show host Hoda Kotb Monday. “Very bittersweet.”
The “One Day at a Time” star married the guitar god in 1981 and stuck with him until 2001. They finalized their divorce in 2007 and remained on good terms, according to People magazine. Together, the popular couple shared a 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, with whom Bertinelli has been spending a lot of time since the 65-year-old Van Halen lead guitarist succumbed to cancer.
“We’re doing OK,” she said. “I’ll see him later today.”
Bertinelli said there are times she wants to reach out to her ex-husband, then remembers he’s gone.
“Oh, no, I can’t text him right now,” she catches herself thinking.
“Today” co-host Carson Daily said Wolfgang’s goodness is testament to the wonderful job his parents did raising him. Bertinelli agreed that she and Eddie made a good kid.
“Yeah, I kind of like him,” she chuckled.