PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A little lunchtime wisdom served Christian Vázquez well.
Vázquez homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Vázquez put Boston ahead 5-1 in the third with his grand slam, a drive just over the wall in left on a 2-1, 71-mph curveball from Jason Vargas (6-8).
César Hernández’s RBI single in the fifth pulled Philadelphia within 5-2, but Vázquez responded in the sixth by taking Mike Morin deep to left.
Andrew Benintendi had a pair of hits for the defending World Series champions, who have won three in a row.
Rick Porcello (13-12) allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
Rhys Hoskins homered for Philadelphia, which started Sunday 3½ games behind the Cubs for the final wild card spot in the NL. The Phillies also trailed the Brewers and Mets, and they’ll now head on the road for an 11-game trip.
Philadelphia heads to Atlanta on Tuesday night.