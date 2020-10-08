People wait in line at a food distribution site in a Brooklyn neighborhood on September 29, 2020 in New York City. New York City faces a severe financial crisis as unemployment has risen to 16% and thousands of wealthy residents who make up a vital tax base have fled the city. New York City lost 24,000 residents to Coved-19, more than any other city in America and one of the highest metropolitan losses in the world. Vital sectors like tourism, retail and cultural activities are still struggling as the city attempts to get past the epidemic.