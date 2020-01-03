US defends decision to kill commander Soleimani as Iran vows revenge

BAGHDAD (TNS) — The United States defended its decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Friday, saying he posed an imminent threat, as Tehran and allied militias vowed revenge.
A U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Soleimani along with Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia, sharply escalating tensions across the region.
Soleimani was considered one of Iran’s most powerful military leaders, wielding influence in Iraq, Syria and other areas of the Middle East where Iran has a foothold.
President Donald Trump said Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people” and “was plotting to kill many more” Americans and Iranians.
The U.S. leader, who has sought to reverse the diplomatic overtures reached between his predecessor, Barack Obama, and the Iranian regime, added that Soleimani “was both hated and feared” by people in his own country.
“Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated U.S. sanctions in what it calls a “maximum pressure campaign.”
Since then the two nations have exchanged bellicose words that have appeared on the verge of war.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has telephoned with his counterparts in Germany, Britain and China to stress Washington’s “commitment to de-escalation” after the strike.
“The world’s a much safer place today,” Pompeo later told CNN, insisting that the strike was part of efforts to protect U.S. interests while supporting Iraqi people who have been protesting for greater stability in their country.
“(Soleimani) was actively plotting in the region to take actions … that would have put dozens, if not hundreds, of American lives at risk. We know it was imminent, this was an intelligence-based assessment that drove our decision-making process,” Pompeo added.
The attack comes amid already heightened tensions between Iran and its proxy groups, and the United States.
Earlier this week, thousands of supporters of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia broke into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad to protest U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria that targeted the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, a Hashd al-Shaabi faction. The U.S. airstrikes killed at least 25 militiamen.
Kataib Hezbollah had been blamed for a December 27 attack that killed a U.S. citizen, which the U.S. said Soleimani had “orchestrated.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened the U.S. with “harsh retaliation.”
Soleimani’s death would not affect what he termed Islam’s final victory over “the imperialists,” Khamenei added in remarks carried on Iran’s state television, also declaring three days of national mourning.
Khamenei also appointed General Esmail Ghaani as the new commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard after the killing of Soleimani.
The Quds Force is expected to continue on the same path as it did under Soleimani, according to Khamenei in his letter as cited by the Tasnim news agency.
President Hassan Rowhani said his country would “avenge” the death, comments echoed by Iranian protesters who held anti-U.S. rallies across the country.
Iranian media reported that hundreds of thousands of people used Friday prayers to stage the demonstrations, during which they chanted slogans such as “Death to America” and “Revenge, revenge.”
Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a high-profile cleric in Tehran, told the crowd “it’s time to end the presence of these harmful beasts in the region,” referring to Americans.
Eight people, including Soleimani and al-Mohandes, were killed in the strikes mounted by U.S. drones in Baghdad, said sources with Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
Soleimani was targeted shortly after arrival at Baghdad airport from Damascus, they added. Al-Mohandes was there to welcome him and both men were killed when their vehicle was struck on the airport road.
Images posted on social media showed the smouldering wreckage.
Leader of the Iraqi pro-Iran Shiite militia Asaib Ahl Haq, Qais al-Khazali, promised retaliation against the U.S. and Israel.
Hadi al-Amiri, a senior commander in Hashd al-Shaabi and leader of the parliamentary bloc al-Fatah, urged Iraq’s parliament to order the departure of foreign troops, including Americans, from Iraq.
The U.S. is leading an international alliance that helped Iraq defeat Islamic State and regain the country’s swathes of territory that was once under the radical group’s control.
While condemning the Baghdad attack as a “sinister aggression”, Iraq’s top Muslim Shiite cleric, Ali al-Sistani, called for self-restraint.
In Yemen, Iran-backed rebel leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi urged unity against the United States and Israel.
As Washington braced for retaliation, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, the target of a recent attack by pro-Iran protesters, called on American citizens to “depart Iraq immediately,” citing high tensions in the country and the region.
In response to the call, U.S. employees working in Iraq’s oil fields left the country, according to an Iraqi official.
Yet, a spokesman for the Iraqi Oil Ministry, Asem Jihad, said “the situation is normal in oil fields across Iraq. Production and export operations have not been affected.”